OCT. 13
Miguel Adalberto Cuellar-Ortiz, 23, 2309 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for disturbing the peace, driving with a suspended/revoked license, and failure to appear in court.
Corey Ray Barron Sr., 47, 1909 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Lee Maddox, 45, 1218 Lincoln St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kendal L. Lytton, 33, 1300 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Austin Wyatt Smith, 32, 325 A Street, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jacob C. Griggs, 21, 1424 N. Third St., on a city charge of resisting arrest.
Jeremy Paul Martin, 28, 3203 St. Joseph Ave., on a city charge of resisting arrest.
George Duwayne Simmons, 46, Dearborn, Missouri, on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
