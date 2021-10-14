OCT. 12
Rodney D. Riddle, 51, 2001 Mulberry St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Breana Marie Leek, 29, 3207 Scott St., on a city warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
Christopher L. Lehmer, 51, 217 N. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Roger Dean Griggs, 48, 1217 Corby St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William Ray Diamond, 45, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Victoria Rayshawn Jackson, 1708 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Roger Rhulen Puett, 54, 2523 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
