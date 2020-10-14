OCT. 10

  • Monte K. Leinen, 29, 2025 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Amber Leeann Wallace, 22, 3318 Doniphan Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Kendra Renee Furgeson, 21, 2444 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Corinna Ann Hon, 48, 1317 Highly St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Alliyah N. Washington, 23, 4701 Cheyenne Road, on a city charge of stealing.
  • Mary Josephine Hay, 24, 4702 Schoolside Lane, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

    • OCT. 11

  • Katrina Fay Shanks, 27, 6222 S. Third St., on a city warrant for exceeding posted speed limit.
  • Jennifer Marie Bruckshaw, 44, 2005 S. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Devon M. Rowen, 1412 Francis St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Kanon A. Stewart, 20, 1300 S. 11th St., on city charges of careless driving and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
  • Brett Daniel Phelps, 29, 1504 Fifth Ave., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Chad Alan Campbell, 32, 815 S. 17th St., on a state charge of burglary.