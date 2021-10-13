OCT. 7
Donnita Lynn Payne, 45, 1809 Parkview Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Richard Allen Sowell Jr., 25, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tad Ryan Ward, 35, 2407 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Isaac Harrison IV, 32, 2220 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dakota Keith Zimmerman, 31, 713 N. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonathon Michael Owens, 31, 712 S. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Randall Jordan Stout, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Leslie Ann Weyer, 33, 1500 Jules St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Ray Ballard, 44, 1002 Francis St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
OCT. 8
Jonathon Michael Sullivan, 35, Independence, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christian Samuel James Vannaman, 18, 1611 Gooding Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jason Mitchell Durham Jr., 23, 2121 Riverside, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Gerald B. Cole, 44, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Amanda P. Reyes, 23, 1303 N. Second St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Kyle Stewart Power, 33, no address provided, on a state charge of stealing.
OCT. 9
Jason A. Groce, 36, 2008 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sarah M. Saunders, 33, 1825 Jones St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shelley Renee Underwood, 46, 2909 Charles St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cayge Anthony Allen, 22, 2203 Monterey St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Benjamin Lloyd Mauzey, 28, 2928 S. 29th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stephanie L. Updegraff, 33, 1503 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lionel D. Noble, 29, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
OCT. 10
Atheana Ann Witt, 19, 2902 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Ryan Melendez, 27, 174 E. Walter Lane, on a city warrant for driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended/revoked license and failure to appear in court.
Amy Marie Dille, 37, 230 Clayton St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert James Harris Jr., 29, Platte City, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
OCT. 11
John Douglas Adams, 56, 1317 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David Scott Young, 50, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Allan Mitchell, 30, 1805 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
