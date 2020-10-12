OCT. 7

  • Janette E. Hall, 52, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Bailey Mikel Gris, 38, 210 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for nonsupport and failure to appear in court.
  • Nathan Akeem Wilkinson Sr., 35, 2305 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Hollie Marie Peek, 27, 1805 N. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Bryson Dakota Frederick, 23, 2206 Walnut St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Braden Tyrone West, 38, no address provided, on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

    • OCT. 8

  • Wendy J. Kinzenbaw, 52, 1711 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Robert Eugene Quimby, 55, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • John Matthias Rupp, 49, 2206 Oscar St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Randy A. Jeschke, 55, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Wayne Allen Corkins, 53, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Damon Michael Bleazard, 44, 4618 Hillside Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Colton Ray Rosenbusch, 31, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
  • Sara L. Mace, 30, 226 Hyde Park St., on a state charge of resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
  • Gary Eugene Munyon, 37, 320 E. Cliff St., on a state charge of domestic assault.

    • OCT. 9

  • Jonathan Christopher Ashler, 33, 1519 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Mathew Dylan Barnes, 27, 420 E. Colorado Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Lazaro Luna Hernandez, 29, 44 E. Valley St., on city charges of violation of immigration law and invalid operators license.
  • Kenneth C. Chaney, 31, Forest City, Missouri, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Joshua Lee Scarborough, 37, 511 Kentucky St., on state charges of driving with suspended/revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.