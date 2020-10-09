OCT. 6

Jesse Leroy Swett, 30, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Christopher Douglas Barnes Jr., 23, 1811 Clay St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

  • Derrick Joseph Walton Babineaux, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Aaron Ulises Garcia, 21, 2315 W. Circle Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • Garon Travis Reynolds, 37, 1410 Sacramento St., on a city warrant for nonsupport and failure to appear in court.

  • Charles R. Harbord Jr., 47, 2538 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Aaron Sean Waller, 32, 3721 Woodlawn Terrace, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • William David Koeppen Jr., 44, 2018 Jones St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.