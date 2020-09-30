SEPT. 26
Carissa Lynn Williams, 46, 303 W. Vassar St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cassie Marie Leffler, 34, 729 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing and failure to appear in court.
Amanda Leanne Huges, 33, 1017 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Darlene F. Close, 60, Maryville, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Fernando G. Arevalo-Gil, 37, 1022 N. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Randy E. Norris Sr., 50, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dakota C. Meeks, 28, 1518 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Austin J. Hudgens, 20, 425 N. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
SEPT. 27
Christopher R. Melendez, 26, 811 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David James Havens, 48, 6610 Brown St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brandon Tyrone Dodd, 41, 1532 Edmond St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Haylee Madison Burchett, 21, 6229 Washington St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Barbara I. Dahlman, 56, Atchison, Kansas, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Scottie Dean Larabee, 38, 6229 Washington St., on a city charge of trespassing.
Francisco Castro, 34, 425 N. 25th St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
Mitchell Lain Woolard, 31, no address provided, on state charges of driving with suspended/revoked license and possession of a controlled substance.