SEPT. 28
Dustin R. Embrey, 33, 2837 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brandon Michael Henley, 30, 124 Park Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kylee Ann Aylsworth, 27, 1108 N. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Norman Joseph O’Dell, 37, 1105 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ivan Alejandro Rodriguez, 20, 2901 Frederick Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dennis Michael Petty, 62, 2609 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ashley N. Carver, 34, 1909 Buckingham St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Richard Paul Warner Jr., 48, 3723 Woodlawn Terrace, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jason Scott Johnson, 42, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
William Jimmy Dickens III, 51, no address provided, on a state charge of resisting arrest by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of injury or death.
Rian Nichole Andres, 35, 4803 Juniper Lane, on a state charge of forgery.
