NOV. 4
Hannah Marie Hudson, 29, 1515 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Deven Eugene Masterson, 22, 2012 Oscar St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Raudel M. Martinez-Gomez, 41, 1801 Charles St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Salvatore Diblasio, 28, no address provided, on a state charge of tampering with a vehicle.
Jason Kyle Evans, 34, Elwood, Kansas, on a state charge of stealing.
NOV. 5
Virgil F. Holland, 34, 2824 Scott St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ashli Dawn Calvert, 38, 405 Pendleton St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Karen K. Hudson, 61, 212 E. Linn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian L. Davison, 59, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kelly Joe Steele, 43, 1814 St. Joseph Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
NOV. 6
Kayla N. Jenkins, 31, 1017 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Patrick Eugene Fetty, 35, 1208 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
