NOV. 3
Donald Floyd Easter III, 31, 3313 Pacific St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kayla Marie Butts-Landon, 27, 511 N. Fourth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Atley Beth Marks, 32, 3101 Summit Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Victor Volanty Brown, 58, 2305 Castle Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mohamed Aweis, 35, 13254 County Road 304, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jada Nicole Minter, 20, 1111 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Donna Gail Bruhn, 54, 1519 S. 25th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alexander Aaron Wyble, 22, 8649 County Road 392, on a state charge of enticement/attempted enticement of a child.
Hali Leanne Carney, 28, 622 S. 22nd St., on a state charge of forgery.