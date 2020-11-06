NOV. 3

Donald Floyd Easter III, 31, 3313 Pacific St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Kayla Marie Butts-Landon, 27, 511 N. Fourth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Atley Beth Marks, 32, 3101 Summit Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Victor Volanty Brown, 58, 2305 Castle Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Mohamed Aweis, 35, 13254 County Road 304, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jada Nicole Minter, 20, 1111 Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Donna Gail Bruhn, 54, 1519 S. 25th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Alexander Aaron Wyble, 22, 8649 County Road 392, on a state charge of enticement/attempted enticement of a child.

Hali Leanne Carney, 28, 622 S. 22nd St., on a state charge of forgery.