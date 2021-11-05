NOV. 3
Keiron Harper, 24, Country Club, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anna Susan Allison, 34, 5522 Claremont St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tonisha Lachae Lyles, 31, 1201 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jerry Lee Shelton, 50, 6003 Carnegie St., on a city charge of stealing.
Jonathan Michael Clark, 49, 2313 Bittersweet Lane, on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
Shawn Angold, 44, 909 Ridenbaugh St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
