NOV. 1

  • Ronnie Lee Stevens Jr., 30, 2515 Jules St., on a city warrant for driving with suspended/revoked license.
  • Ramon T. Madrid, 53, 1710 Center St., on city charges of resisting police by violence/force/threat and obstructing duties of police.
  • Edward R. Hudson Jr., 30, 4611 King Hill Ave., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Jereme Robert Long, 35, 2702 Patee St., on a state charge of domestic assault.

