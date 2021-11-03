OCT. 31
Charles Earl Dalbey, 41, 4101 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jennifer L. Croteau, 40, 3820 E. Ayrlawn Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonah Elias Herrmann, 34, 904 S. 10th St., on a city charge of trespassing.
NOV. 1
David Lee Smith, 33, 1909 Oscar St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Delbert R. Kerns, 42, 2620 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Steven K. Caw, 61, 3019 Burnside Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
William D. Koeppen Jr., 45, 2210 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cody Lee Joswick, 22, 2411 Shirley Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Quincy J. Stubbs, 37, Kansas City, Missouri, on a state charge of tampering with a vehicle.
