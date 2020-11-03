OCT. 31Jacob Leo Fitzpatrick, 31, 3025 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Brandon M. Palmer, 28, 3618 Sacramento St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.Timothy John Clark, 58, 610 Olive St., on a city charge of trespassing.Chantay Brittany Powell, 30, 2905 St. Joseph Ave., on city charges of resisting arrest and obstructing duties of police.Ryan Dean Hendrix, 44, 518 N. 19th St., on a state charge of assault.Richard Joseph Dawson, 46, Cameron, Missouri, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.