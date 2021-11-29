NOV. 25
Jeremy Leigh Lehmkuhl, 35, 2209 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shelby Jo Hunt, 28, 1202 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Destiny Bakken, 27, 1405 N. Second St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Champhene Keck, 25, 411 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Zachery Scott Angst, 39, 317 E. Missouri Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jesus Enrique Perez Fundora, 30, 321 Texas Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ashley Marie Bowles, 35, 3629 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
NOV. 26
Colby Lee Melvin Perks, 29, Stewartsville, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Peggy Jo Turner, 67, 221 W. Linn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tony Ellis Moore Jr., 34, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
NOV. 27
James Wayne Johnson, 29, 1118 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Mary R. Bokay-Thompson, 60, 2810 Oak St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Keaton James Roscoe, 19, 2518 Flintstone Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kristina Lee Wortham, 50, 1322 N. 12th St., on city charges of disturbing the peace, obstructing duties of police and addressing police officers with the intent to incite violence.
