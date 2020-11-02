OCT. 28
Tyler Austin Ebling, 23, 2209 Tri Level Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Aaron Misner, 40, 120 Illinois Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Makayla Leann Stanfield, 18, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert Raymond Fernelius, 2734 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dustin Ray Venneman, 24, 1315 Penn St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Justin Nathaniel Jones, 29, 2821 Mulberry St., on a state charge of violation of a protection order.
OCT. 29
John Alexander Linebarger Jr., 34, 1909 Buckingham St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Donnita Lynn Payne, 44, 1809 Parkview Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cory Michael Jennings, 23, 1819 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Derek Andrew Orban, 30, 415 Blake St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nathaniel Lee Walker, 30, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jesse J. Taylor, 40, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brent Alan Lewis, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jennifer Renee Daniels, 41, 2303 Marion St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tasha Renee Robinson, 37, 836 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jennifer Leeann Moore, 29, 815 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
OCT. 30
Javier Faustino Martinez-Tapia, 38, 920 N. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jose L. Garcia-Montero, 68, 627 Alabama St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Preston Michael Erickson, 28, 4010 Robin Hood Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian M. Helm, 32, 2618 Renick St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Lee Hall, 31, 1313 Monterey St., on a city warrant for trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Karia T. Smith, 31, 633 Corby St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jon Thomas McCarthy Sr., 58, 6510 Eureka St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cory Daniel Black, 45, no address provided, on city charges of drug possession and property damage.
Justin Lee Hall, 33, no address provided, on city charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Lisa Ann Leaverton, 50, 507 Birch St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jose L. Hernandez-Salazar, 46, 2604 W. Woodland Drive, on state charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
Gary Lee Hughes Jr., 58, Oregon, Missouri, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Tina Kaye Hall, 53, no address provided, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.