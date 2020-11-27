Nov. 23
Graciela Clemencia Alvarado, 22, 1821 Beattie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kaytlen L.A. Auxier, 28, 213 S. 21st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Terence Matthew Hoyt, 43, 1604 S. 17th St., on a state charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Nov. 24
Kevin Lee Kunrath, 29, 312 N. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Angel Marie Tull, 24, 1907 S. 40th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian Wayne Almanza, 35, no address provided, on state charges of stealing and resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.