NOV. 23
Garon Travis Reynolds, 38, 1410 Sacramento St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James Charles Whisenand, 49, 2603 Mary St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Robert Shane Mitchell, 48, 69 Empire Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian L.W. Stanton, 37, 1012 N. Sixth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dartanyan Dominick Franklin, 37, 1306 Penn St. on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Travis C. Cook, 31, 6222 S. Third St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Timothy Arthur Erickson, 48, 3120 Pickett Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Melvin Brady Gillenwater, 50, 1005 N. Leonard Road, on city charges of disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.
NOV. 24
Iasha Joyce Roubideaux, 43, 920 Corby St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jedidiah D. Husted, 42, 1108 N. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rashawn T. Sollars, 20, 2902 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sarah Elizabeth Bell, 36, 508 Orchard Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christian R. Phillips, 20, 3402 Bel Nor Drive, on a city charge of disturbing the peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.