Nov. 21

Clazell R. Wallace, 22, 520 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for drug possession and failure to appear in court.

James Logan Burns, 20, 2901 Frederick Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

John David Williams, 29, 1017 Lincoln St., on a state charge of violation of a protection order.

Nov. 22

Marcus Brando Gilbert, 27, 2528 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Julie L. Coon, 51, 3012 N. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Cole Jacob Morris, 23, 7211 S.E. State Route 371, on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.

Eric Matthew Clark, 33, 602 Francis St., on a state charge of driving while intoxicated.

Caleb J. Hux, 29, no address provided, on a state charge of violation of a protection order.