NOV. 18
Chantaia Louise Bennett, 26, 1719 Center St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Rodney L. Stockstill Jr., 40, 2221 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Alicia Marie Royle, 33, 6915 Ollmeda St., on a city warrant for violation of property maintenance code and failure to appear in court.
Brian Spencer Pummell, 28, 6915 Ollmeda St., on a city warrant for violation of property maintenance code, resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.
Jotham Mitchell Hamlin, 46, 1816 Clay St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Natasha R. Burgess, 39, 612 Powell St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Renato Zejnilovic, 23, 5505 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Clarence Leonard Roettgen Jr., 54, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Angel Rae Moorshead, 40, Atchison, Kansas, on a city charge of stealing.
Ricky Eugene Wilfong, 63, 9667 S.W. Bluff Road, on a city charge of violation of property maintenance code.
Mykayla Faye Roberts, 25, 6915 Ollmeda St., on a city charge of violation of property maintenance code.
NOV. 19
Tieara Rene Irvin, 31, 2738 Lafayette St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kolton Dale Glidewell, 23, 835 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Zackery Alan McDonell, 34, 2602 S. 27th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shirley R. Richardson, 36, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kayona Jean Shifflett, 26, 1022 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Steven Lee Callaway, 29, 2312 Jules St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
NOV. 20
Robert L. Schmitt, 44, 707 N. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Haley Diana Elisab Justus, 25, 1309½ Penn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jason Dale Johnson, 33, 2902 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lionel Deshon Noble, 29, 3621 Gene Field Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christian A. Eldredge, 28, 1702 N. 22nd St., on a city warrant for resisting arrest and failure to appear in court.
Breanna D. Rollett, 20, 1102 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kimber Dawn Helton, 29, 1817 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dalton Michael Weakly, 20, 449 N. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Modou Kane Sarr, 39, 5325 Faraon St., on a city charge of trespassing.
Eric F. Sample, 38, no address provided, on a city charge of property damage.
NOV. 21
Kirstan Reann Canterbury, 26, 209 S.W. Keck Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
