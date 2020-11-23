Nov. 18
Brian Eugene Cleveland, 51, 2621 Renick St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
David Lee Smoth, 32, 1822 Olive St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Chantay Brittany Powell, 30, 2905 St. Joseph Ave., on a state charge of assault.
Nov. 19
Kenneth James Livings, 52, 415 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jerry Lee Shelton, 49, no address provided, on city charges of assault and resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing.
Candy Jo Derry, 50, 404 Hugh St., on a state charge of burglary.
Bronson Eugene Vestal, 31, 2023 S. 20th St., on a state charge of resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of injury or death.
Daron Kari Weathers, 30, 1701 Francis St., on a state charge of domestic assault.
Nov. 20
Kimber Helton, 28, 2213 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Terri Dawn Rightsell, 37, 715 Concord St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jessica Nicole Portenier, 26, 117 Gideon Lane, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Robin M. Pierce, 34, 902 S. 17th St., on a city charge of trespassing.
Michael J. Hughes, 49, 305 S. 16th St., on a city charge of trespassing.
Jamie D. Jones, 57, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
Blake Roy Lee Kretzer, 29, 2634 Faraon St., on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.