NOV. 17
Sheldon Ross Crist, 29, 6907 Marie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Cody Alan Gregory, 33, 624 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sarah Rosalee McGary, 40, 3609 Charles St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Austin Lynn Hass, 28, 1201 N. Seventh St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Duan Gilliam, 52, 3018 Locust St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeffrey Douglas Ungerer, 33, 2825 Seneca St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dustin Ely Richardson, 41, no address provided, on a city charge of entry into dangerous buildings.
Thera T. Hayes, 35, no address provided, on a city charge of entry into dangerous buildings.
Stephanie J. McFeeters, 34, no address provided, on a city charge of entry into dangerous buildings.
Randi Michelle Nolan, 23, Easton, Missouri, on a city charge of trespassing.
