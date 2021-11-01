OCT. 28
Troy Lee Hendricks, 57, 1115 Ridenbaugh St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tomas Enrique Nieves, 44, 2312 Blackwell Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amanda Christian Causey, 37, 304 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Stacie R. McGinley, 39, 1424 S. 33rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Patricia Ann Clark, 42, no address provided, on city charges of trespassing and addressing police with intent to incite violence.
Mark Mabior Deng, 43, 1506 Jules St., on a city charge of trespassing.
Marcie Renee Conger, 49, 4005 Terrace Ave., on city charges of resisting arrest and assault of a law enforcement officer.
OCT. 29
Larry W. Limley, 52, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Neven Valor Moore, 23, Breckenridge, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Andrew Haze Belk, 30, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Lowell Hurt, 35, 2409 Center Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Four Simauo, 31, 1405 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shelby Lynn Ruddock, 30, 310 Harvard St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dalton J. Tomes, 31, 2812 N. Fourth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sarah Marie Cook, 35, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
OCT. 30
Bridgett Gail Smith, 30, 2319 Charles St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brent Alan Lewis, 34, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anais Cian Saulters, 25, 210 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dylan Shawn Hornbuckle, 22, 1713 Bellevue St., on city charges of careless driving and driving while intoxicated.
