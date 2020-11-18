NOV. 14
Jerame James Jones, 37, 2312 Jules St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nicole Dynel White, 47, 2901 Frederick Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tony L. Cline, 45, 2609 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Leaford Jones, 20, 3227 Monterey St., on city charges of drug possession and driving while intoxicated.
Alicia Marie Royle, 32, 5700 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a state charge of operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Isaac Riley Banks, 32, 818 Pendleton St., on a state charge of assault.
Brandon Michael Barnett, 29, 1503 Olive St., on a state charge of violation of a protection order.
NOV. 15
David Lee Smith, 32, 1822 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Dylan Wayne Ballard, 20, 6702 Mack St., on a city warrant for resisting police by violence/force/threats, assault of a police officer, and failure to appear in court.
Derick Justin Hennard, 31, 1814 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Allan Stephan Prickett, 46, 5004 Shawnee Road, on a city warrant for resisting police by violence/force/threats and failure to appear in court.
Mattie Francine Lucas, 34, 726 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.