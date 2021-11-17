NOV. 14
Angela Michell Mitchell, 34, 618 N. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Breana Marie Leek, 29, Kansas City, Missouri, on city charges of stealing and obstructing duties of police.
Taylor Rae Moranville, 29, 2524 Lafayette St., on city charges of drug possession and obstructing duties of police.
NOV. 15
John David Perry, 46, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Quintin D.C. Rouser, 27, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
