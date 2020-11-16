NOV. 11Travis A. Stewart, 32, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Sidney Adam Kiger, 29, 2805 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Ma’kiaya Matthew Glenn, 23, 809 N. 25th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Steven M. Graf, 24, 1415 Olive St., on city charges of resisting police by violence/threat/force and assault of a law enforcement officer.Jason Scott Johnson, 41, 1016 Ellsworth Ave., on a state charge of resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop.
NOV. 12Larry W. Limley, 51, 812 Warsaw Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Kenneth Albert Frank Henry Robinson Sr., 35, 1118 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.D’Andre D. Barritt Jones, 39, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jeffrey Lee Bloomfield, 54, 1215 N. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Aaron Ashley Landers, 35, Savannah, Missouri, on a city warrant for obstructing duties of police, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.Christopher A. Vinson, 39, 415 N. 16th St., on a city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.Nathan Lavern Gabriel, 37, 3412 Pettis Road, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
NOV. 13William O. Moore, 38, 1311 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Austin Mark Smith, 25, Elwood, Kansas, on a city warrant for trespassing and failure to appear in court.Jessica Jane Anna Renee Lunn, 36, 408 E. Kansas Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Sasha Kaylynn Smith, 27, 1113 Corby St., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.