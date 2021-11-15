NOV. 11
Jordan Ashli Koontz, 21, 2204 S. 17th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
John Ray Demoss IV, 43, 1714 N. Second St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lindsie Dyan Bushrod, 36, 5620 S. Ninth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lukas R. Andersson, 25, 2704 Melrose Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jennifer Ruth Behymer, 34, 3526 Bel Nor Drive, on city charges of careless driving and driving while intoxicated.
NOV. 12
John A. Russell III, 40, 2618 S. 15th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lora E. Clemmons, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kenzie Starr Frazier, 18, 3014 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jonnathan Lloyd Giles, 20, Atchison, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua Nathan Cole Miller, 37, 507 E. Kansas Ave., on a city charge of trespassing.
NOV. 13
Shyan Nicole McPike, 29, 3210 Hampton Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Airon Lee Delgado-Calderon, 28, 1501 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Patrick Joseph Carnes, 50, Reserve, Kansas, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Aimee Renee Propes, 48, 3602 Pickett Road, on city charges of disturbing the peace, obstructing duties of police, and resisting arrest.
