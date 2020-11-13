NOV. 10Jacob Hunter Andes, 26, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Tyler Adale Payne, 22, 216 N. Fourth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Leslie Ray Marriott, 33, 6313 Sherman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Gordon M. Oehring, 39, 5102 Barbara St., on a city warrant for resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing and failure to appear in court.Dartanyan Dominick Franklin, 36, 1306 Penn St., on a city charge of trespassing.Nathan L. Gabriel, 37, 3412 Pettis Road, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.Tina Kaye Hall, 53, no address provided, on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.Curtis Dale Brown, 32, 1607 Mason Road, on a state charge of domestic assault.