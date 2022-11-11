Oct. 31
Raymond T. Groce, 36, 1521 Felix St., on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Tau Hoffman, 61, St. Joseph, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Linda Marie Ray, 56, 3010 Edmond St., on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Buddy James Nolan, 40, St. Joseph, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nov. 1
Walker Lee Enoch, 23, 1108 S. 12th St., on warrant for failure to appear in court.
Damarion Epic Roubideaux, 18, 920 Corby St., on warrant for failure to appear in court.
Freedom Louella Markley, 35, on warrant for failure to appear in court.
Colby L Perks, 30, 810 S. 15th St., on warrant for felony failure to appear in court.
Devin Michael McDowell, 27, 3000 Parkway A, on warrant for failure to appear in court.
Hugh W. Woodsworth, 55, St. Joseph, on warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nov. 2
Stephen P. Blizzard, 38, 1808 Mitchell Ave., on warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anthony Lee Williams, 47, 810 S. 15th St., on warrant for failure to appear in court.
Francine E. Hicks, 35, St. Joseph, on warrants for failure to appear in court and obstruction of police duties.
Joseph Braden Roper-Kelly, 23, St. Joseph, on warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Franklin Sullivan, 26, St. Joseph, on warrants for failure to appear in court.
Kimberly Darcy McClure, 52, 3103 N. 2nd. Street, on warrant for failure to appear in court.
Leslie Ray Marriott, 36, 6313 Sherman St., on warrants for misdemeanor failure to appear and stealing.
Brenna R. Clarey, 23, 501 Payne Terrace, on city warrant for failure to appear.
Theodore Eugene Hughes, 42, 2902 Jules St., on city warrant for failure to appear.
Fancy Rae-Lynn Richardson, 30, 2611 Mary St., on city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Amy Shuman, 42, 8130 SE State Route A, on city warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and failure to appear in court.
Nov. 5
Amber Jo Grable, 36, 3902 Mansfield Road, city charge of DUI.
Evan M. Younger, 25, 2502 St. Joseph Ave., on city charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 6
Jesse Joseph Tyler, 42, 119 Virginia St. city charges of obstruction of police duties, resisting arrest and inciting violence.
Gerald Benjamin Cole, 45, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nov. 7
Gabrielle Marie Muff, 32, 1201 Northwood Drive, on a city charge for DUI.
Tina Marie Hovey, 51, 1810 Clay St., on a city warrant for DUI and failure to appear in court.
Nov. 8
Kaylee Marie Mitchell, 24, 3607 Charles St., warrant for failure to appear in court.
Patrick Michael Paul Coffman, 38, 2401 Lafayette St., on city charges for resisting police duty, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.
Xaviar Dejon Cary, 18, 201 Hammond St., on warrant for 1st degree assault.
Derrick Edward Ross, 58, 724 N. 23rd St., on warrant for failure to appear in court.
Preston Michael Erickson, 30, 4010 Robin Hood Drive, on warrant for failure to appear in court.
Nov. 9
Ashton Leon Michael Hoover, 32, 1724 Howard St., on city charges for DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.
Joshua Lee Sutton, 42, 1909 S. 12th St., on warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Scott, 27, 520 N. 10th St. on warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jennifer Marie Nolan, 48, 1301 N. 22nd St., on warrant for failure to appear in court.
Joshua N. C. Miller, 38, St. Joseph, on warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tyson Henderson, 24, 1300 S. 11th St., on disturbing the peace by loud noise.
David Lafollette Torres, 48, 1314 Ridenbaugh St., on warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jesus E. Perez, 32, St. Joseph, on warrants for resisting arrest, attempted assault and failure to appear in court.
Tabatha Marine Nichols, 40, 1922 Dewey Ave. on warrants for failure to appear in court, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault.
Vasana Manikanta, 26, 2602 Frederick Ave. on city charge of sale of alcohol to a minor.
Nov. 10
Amanda Mix, 25, St. Joseph, on city warrant for misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
