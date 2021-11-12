NOV. 10
Tiffany Marie Ball, 29, 1608 Holman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jay William Baskett, 61, 919 Ridenbaugh St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Lee Alan Ford, 25, 312 N. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Anthony Ray Hernandez, 37, 901 N. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shawn James Meeker, 31, 816 Powell St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Tiffany Rose Radke, 31, 6602 Sherman St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Sakenya Dena Williams, 33, 1715 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
