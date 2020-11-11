NOV. 7

Tasha M. Bisby

  • , 33, 3110 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • Jesse J. Poling

  • , 39, 5303 Sawyer St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • Jessica Ryan Casey

  • , 30, 810 E. Hyde Park Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • Bette J. Smith

  • , 29, 1822 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • Timothy Antonio McElroy

  • , 42, 1125 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • Alexia Nicole Graves

  • , 21, 2631 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • Sidney Ann Roberts

  • , 21, 2631 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • James L. Myers

  • , 34, 6215 Brown St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • Andrew N. Gillpatrick

  • , 56, 3112 Joyce Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

    • Alyssa Nicole Hinkle

  • , 22, 407 S. 12th St., on city charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    • Austin Dewayne Cook

  • , 35, 701 Concord St., on city charges of stealing, drug possession and manufacture/sale/delivery/repair of illegal weapons.

    • Kenneth Monty Leinen

  • , 29, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.

    • Richard W. R. Kamler

  • , 44, 2814 County Line Road, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

    • Michael William Ziegler

  • , 36, no address provided, on a city charge of assault of a police officer.

    • NOV. 8

  • Stacey J. Smith, 43, 715 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Cheyenne M. Rowles, 28, 731 S. 14th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Amanda Leigh Watson, 33, 808 S. 23rd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Kevin M. Scheidegger, 37, 5501 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for entry into a dangerous area and failure to appear in court.

    • Lisa Marie Coots

  • , 34, 5501 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for entry into a dangerous area and failure to appear in court.
  • Logan Wayne Merritt, 28, 2702 Mary St., on city charges of, burglary, assault of a police officer, and obstructing duties of police.

    • Jacob L. Fitzpatrick, 31, 3025 Seneca St., on a state charge of domestic assault.