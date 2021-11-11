NOV. 9
William Lee Littlewood, 35, 1210 N. Seventh St., on a city warrant for possession/transport/sale of certain weapons, obstructing duties of police and failure to appear in court.
James Lee Bannister, 33, 616 S. 16th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Adam Duke Dowell, 57, 2527 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Hughes William Woodsworth, 54, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jacqulyn, Jean Dilley, 41, 815 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Crystal Alicia Maxon, 36, 711 N. Fourth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Zachary James Milbourn, 32, 611 E. Colorado Ave., on a city warrant for possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear in court.
