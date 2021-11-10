NOV. 4
Hannah Marie Hudson, 29, 1515 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Deven Eugene Masterson, 22, 2012 Oscar St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Raudel M. Martinez-Gomez, 41, 1801 Charles St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Salvatore Diblasio, 28, no address provided, on a state charge of tampering with a vehicle.
Jason Kyle Evans, 34, Elwood, Kansas, on a state charge of stealing.
NOV. 5
Virgil F. Holland, 34, 2824 Scott St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Ashli Dawn Calvert, 38, 405 Pendleton St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Karen K. Hudson, 61, 212 E. Linn St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brian L. Davison, 59, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kelly Joe Steele, 43, 1814 St. Joseph Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
NOV. 6
Kayla N. Jenkins, 31, 1017 S. 11th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Patrick Eugene Fetty, 35, 1208 S. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
NOV. 7
Kevin E. Tracy Jr., 34, 1214 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Christopher Alexander Mori, 23, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Candace Marie Jimenez, 29, 4104 E. Haverill Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shelby Lynn Bonea, 26, 1215 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Treyshawn Marquice Wilson, 24, 1332 S. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
James Franklin Baber III, 50, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Paul Allen Davis, 35, no address provided, on a city charge of assault.
Raije Makelle Castor, 22, 1301 Sylvanie St., on a city charge of disorderly conduct.
NOV. 8
Kayla Marie Butts, 28, 5208 S.W. Ingersol Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Kylee Shea Mignery, 20, 1206 Angelique St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Jeanna Elaine Maere Smith, 37, 2422 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Gerald L. Salsbury II, 47, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Travis Allen Beaver, 32, 1508 Pacific St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Atley B. Marks, 33, 2550 S.E. Galvin Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Baylie Jule Sauter-Skeen, 29, 6412 Eureka St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Modou Kane Sarr, 39, 5325 Faraon St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
