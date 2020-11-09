NOV. 4

  • Silvia Lorena Salguero Menjivar, 43, 2123 Edmond St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Jeffery Ray Smith, 40,
  • 1606 N. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Stacie Rae McGinley, 38, 1606 N. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Devin Ray Sollars, 25,
  • 1804 Bellevue St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Tabitha Marie Baker, 33,
  • 902 W. Valley St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Daytona R. Davis, 27,
  • 2614 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • John P. Pansza, 48,
  • 6002 Meade St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Jacob M. Urrutia, 28,
  • 1221 Sylvanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Jeffrey Ryan Pike, 43,
  • 2301 Huntoon Road, on city charges of drug possession and failure to appear in court.
  • William Patrick Rhyne, 43, no address provided, on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

    • NOV. 5

  • Harlie Marie Kellogg, 19, 1415 S. 25th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Christina Marie Dougherty, 37, 3107 S. 36th Place, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Tyson Jay Brown, 33, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Makenzie Kay Meyer, 23, 3428 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Kevin Wayne Lunn, 40,
  • 401 E. Kansas Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Cory Daniel Black, 45, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.
  • Dominnick Wiley Hearn, 26, 2415 Duncan St., on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Paul Adam Noble, 33,
  • 3305 Faraon St., on a state charge of domestic assault.

    • NOV. 6

  • Amy Michelle Juhl, 34,
  • 1924 Felix St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Donna Marie Farthing, 52, 2018 Jones St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Michael Anthony Knutter, 48, 2711 S.W. Karen Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Natasha R. Burgess, 38,
  • 612 Powell St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
  • Nicholas James Kretzer, 27, 2906 Jules St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
  • Aron Darrell Stiles, 36,
  • 2403 Cedar St., on a state charge of sodomy.
  • Dallas Gilbert Testerman, 24, 505 E. Highland Ave., on a state charge of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Caitlyn Mckenzy Wilhite, 22, no address provided, on a state charge of burglary.