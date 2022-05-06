placeholder_arrest

MAY 3

Tammie C. Larsen, 28, 2902 N. 12th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Samuel D. Cornell, 32, 1216 Corby St., on city charges of resisting arrest and obstructing duties of police.

Rydell Carlos Rawls, 36, 625 S. 17th St., on a state charge of domestic assault.

Andrea J. Wolf, 41, Savannah, Missouri, on a state charge of resisting or interfering with arrest.

MAY 4

Dennis Ray Cummings, 38, 1311 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Timothy Louis Kemmer, 57, 401 S.E. Kemmer Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Clarissa Dawn Reynolds, 42, 618 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jeffrey R. Pike, 45, 611 S. Seventh St., on a city charge of trespassing.

Terry Jo Fisher, 65, 2611 S. 14th St., on a state charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

