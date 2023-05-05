Arrests for May 5 News-Press NOW May 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arrests from April 25 to May 1Victor La Monte Tatum, 45, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.Kevin Lee Wells, 46, 714 S. 10th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. James Robert McClain Jr, 27, 1208 Lincoln St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Alexis Montero Rivero, 56, 1106 S. 16th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Carrie L Culver, 51, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court. Raymond T. Groce, 36, 3010 S. 36th St., warrants for obstruction of police duties by action/inaction, resisting by threats/force/violence, and failure to appear in court. Jewel J Carney, 34, 1911 Messanie St., warrants for resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing and failure to appear in court. Shamicka Nicole Sims, 39, 718 S. 14th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. John Alexander Linebarger Jr, 37, 701 N. Ninth St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Ryan D Hendrix, 46, 516 N 19th St., warrant for obstructing justice. Taylor Michael Wild, 32, 1202 E Highland Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court. Devon Rochelle Servaes, 31, 15103 S.W. Old Highway Road, city charge for DWI/DUI. Dustin Tory Miller, 42, St. Joseph, city charges for intentionally damaging personal property and failure to appear in court. Trasaun Demitri Brown, 30, 1000 Berkley Parkway, warrant for failure to appear in court. Cruz Paul, 32, 3014 N.E. 49th Terrace, city charge for DWI/DUI/ Trevor Dillon Despain, 23, city charges for DWI/DUI and failure to appear in court. Bradley Quinton Poling, 40, St. Joseph, warrants for misdemeanor and for failure to appear in court. Stephanie Angela Watkins, 49, 422 N. 16th St., city charge for stealing. Levi Thomas Roscoe, 37, 2518 Flintstone Drive, warrant for failure to appear in court.Sarah D. Price, 33, 1801 N. Second St., warrants for resisting by threats/force/violence, obstructing justice, obstructing police duty, and failure to appear in court.Heath Alexander Canterbury, 29, St. Joseph, city charge for obstructing police and resisting arrest by violence/force/fleeing. Miranda Kay Hicks, 36, city charges for obstructing police duty and resisting by threats/force/violence. Amy Renee Propes, 50, 3602 Pickett Road, warrant for failure to appear in court. Monika Michelle Worley, 30, 4104 St. Joseph Ave., city charge for attempted assault. Kayla Renee Knoth, 32, 1603 Weisenborn Road, warrant for failure to appear in court. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Law Crime Police Linguistics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Business El Maguey coming to vacant Shoppes site Government Forgiveness the theme at National Day of Prayer +3 Public Safety Here today, gone tomorrow Public Safety International drug bust creates hope locally More Local News → 0:52 Rain Moves In Late Thursday May 3, 2023 Trending Recipe Exchange
