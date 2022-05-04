placeholder_arrest

MAY 1

Timothy Ray Eaton, 30, 4520 Amazonia Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Christopher R. Crossfield, 48, 6507 Lake Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Luke Christian Ensign, 19, 3505 Woodlawn Pointe Drive, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

Billy J. Wolfe, 57, 1112 E. Highland Ave., on city charges of obstructing duties of police and possession of drug paraphernalia.

MAY 2

Janel Elaina Armstrong, 48, 1015 Henry St., on a city charge of trespassing.

