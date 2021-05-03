APRIL 29
Jacob Lee Diggs, 34, Elwood, Kansas, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Terry Lee Vice II, 46, 6406 Washington Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
MAY 1
Derrick Juhl Terrell, 38, 1006 Seventh Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
May 2
Josiah L. Hoehn, 22, 919 N. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court and driver/passenger not properly wearing seat belt.
