Arrests for May 3 May 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save APRIL 27Michael Patrick Divers, 29, 709 Randolph St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Taylor Michael Wild, 31, 1305 N. 64th Terrace, on city charges of careless driving and driving while intoxicated.APRIL 28Al Thyrone King, 60, 610 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Akoy L. Leek, 44, 1807 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Lisa M. Hill, 48, 2106 S. 12th St., on city charges of disturbing the peace and addressing police with intent to incite violence.Brandy K. Frost, 45, 615 E. Colorado Ave., on city charges of resisting police by violence/force/threat and failure to appear in court.APRIL 29Mark Allen Grable Jr., 40, 323 E. Cliff St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jennifer D. Lopez, 41, 2619 Lovers Lane, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.APRIL 30Elias Padilla-Bentaco, 20, 2608 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Shaun E. Tompkins, 42, 1105 N.E. Oscar Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Anthony Lee Williams, 47, 810 S. 15th St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.Sammi J. Vaughn, 33, 2521 St. Joseph Ave., on a city charge of driving with a suspended/revoked license. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warrant Charge Failure Law Commerce Court Missouri Christina K. Hayes Address Police Criminal Law Louise Elder Courtney Alexis Austin Matson Duty N. Shea Kayla E. Kuschell Timothy Farrell Crime Katelyn Marie Lawhon Possession Resisting Arrest Michael G. Beattie Iii While Cody Lee Elliott Chad Vilas Porter Burglary Juan M. Gomez Sr. Gerald Benjamin Cole Sasha Kaylynn Smith Joe Franklin Wells Ann Dobsch Brandon Kip Traster Elliot Clayton Maley Brian Scott Huey Raymond Lee Dwight Intoxicate William Lester Bayer Jr. Threat Aleksandr James Young Michael Joseph Johnson City Jacob A. Christopher Dana L. Campbell Damage Property Disturb The Peace Brian Lee Davison David Lee Henderson Jr. Danielle Fae Vansickle Christopher Lee Huggins Mechanics Trevin L. Newton Frances Dianne Burgess Zachary Michael Lett Drug Christopher W. Ramsay S.w. Karen Lane Controlled Substance Amazonia Justin Lee Hockaday Jesse Nelson Wingard David Hamuud Risk Assault Stolen Property Wayne David Schmitt Robin Gail Schultz Allen S. Amanda Renee Ebling Allen S. Pricket State Tamara Sue Ward Rodney Carl Stiglic Taylor Michael Wild Violence Jennifer D. Lopez × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Consumer Rate increases set for Spire customers this summer 2:07 Social Services Pivotal Point raising funds for new youth housing program Public Safety Platte County Jail at capacity, inmates sent to Buchanan County Local News St. Joseph group focusing on environmental sustainability More Local News → Local Forecast 20 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.