APRIL 27

Michael Patrick Divers, 29, 709 Randolph St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Taylor Michael Wild, 31, 1305 N. 64th Terrace, on city charges of careless driving and driving while intoxicated.

APRIL 28

Al Thyrone King, 60, 610 Olive St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Akoy L. Leek, 44, 1807 N. 36th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Lisa M. Hill, 48, 2106 S. 12th St., on city charges of disturbing the peace and addressing police with intent to incite violence.

Brandy K. Frost, 45, 615 E. Colorado Ave., on city charges of resisting police by violence/force/threat and failure to appear in court.

APRIL 29

Mark Allen Grable Jr., 40, 323 E. Cliff St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jennifer D. Lopez, 41, 2619 Lovers Lane, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.

APRIL 30

Elias Padilla-Bentaco, 20, 2608 Mitchell Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Shaun E. Tompkins, 42, 1105 N.E. Oscar Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Anthony Lee Williams, 47, 810 S. 15th St., on a city charge of disturbing the peace.

Sammi J. Vaughn, 33, 2521 St. Joseph Ave., on a city charge of driving with a suspended/revoked license.

