Arrests for May 28 May 28, 2021 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAY 28 Marc James West, 35, 522 N. 19th St., on city charges of receiving stolen property and failure to appear in court. Local Videos Movie Review: 'Cruella' Updated May 27, 2021 Movie Review: 'A Quiet Place Part II' May 27, 2021 0:56 Benton track sends two to Class 3 meet Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Public Safety Highway patrol preparing for Memorial Day weekend traffic Public Safety Sales tax needed for recruitment and retention in sheriffs department Outdoors Warm weather provides ample opportunity for catfish anglers Military Bill would change way military prosecutes sexual assault cases 2:02 A cool Memorial Day weekend ahead! Updated 5 hrs ago Most Popular Articles ArticlesFarmer made complaints prior to alleged double-murder, documents showCasino smoking ban officially put outBody of St. Joseph man found in river in Kansas City areaSt. Joseph police officer pleads guilty to assault chargeSt. Joe native finds home in the last frontierSchool board approves changes to athlete eligibility, air conditioningLathrop man killed in single-vehicle crashDouble-murder suspect had extensive history of writing bad checksAmazonia man shoots another with BB gunGrowth vs. decay: St. Joseph fights for revitalization
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.