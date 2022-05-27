Arrests for May 28 May 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAY 25Charles Thomas Owens, 44, 3845 King Hill Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Gary Eugene Hicks, 54, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Samantha M. Newton, 29, 814 S. 21st St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warrant Charge Failure Law Commerce Court Missouri Christina K. Hayes Address Police Criminal Law Louise Elder Courtney Alexis Austin Matson Duty N. Shea Kayla E. Kuschell Timothy Farrell Crime Katelyn Marie Lawhon Possession Resisting Arrest Michael G. Beattie Iii While Cody Lee Elliott Chad Vilas Porter Burglary Juan M. Gomez Sr. Gerald Benjamin Cole Sasha Kaylynn Smith Joe Franklin Wells Ann Dobsch Brandon Kip Traster Elliot Clayton Maley Brian Scott Huey Raymond Lee Dwight Intoxicate William Lester Bayer Jr. Threat Aleksandr James Young Michael Joseph Johnson City Jacob A. Christopher Dana L. Campbell Damage Property Disturb The Peace Brian Lee Davison David Lee Henderson Jr. Danielle Fae Vansickle Christopher Lee Huggins Mechanics Trevin L. Newton Frances Dianne Burgess Zachary Michael Lett Drug Christopher W. Ramsay S.w. Karen Lane Controlled Substance Amazonia Justin Lee Hockaday Jesse Nelson Wingard David Hamuud Risk Assault Stolen Property Wayne David Schmitt Robin Gail Schultz Allen S. Amanda Renee Ebling Allen S. Pricket State Tamara Sue Ward Rodney Carl Stiglic Taylor Michael Wild Violence Jennifer D. Lopez Luke Christian Ensign Paraphernalia Arrest Randall Jordan Stout Brent A. Lewis Julian Roque James Eugene Jackson Carrie Lynn Ramirez Heather Montana Berry Jason Allan Goldesberry Michael I. Singleton Jaime M. Tompkins Highway Royce M. Williams Amanda Christian Causey Brooke N. Stewart Stealing Douglas York Galloway Sr. Gene Field Adrienne Christine Maar Jeffery W. Bly Kansas City Charles Thomas Owens Gary Eugene Hicks Samantha M. Newton × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Government River Bluffs Trail Park opens to the public +2 Education Vision Forward defines summer plans for school discussions Local News 'Respect' a key factor when honoring the dead Government Clinton County receives 'poor' audit rating More Local News → 1:11 Sunshine Returns Today 20 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.