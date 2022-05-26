placeholder_arrest

MAY 24

Adrienne Christine Maar, 34, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Paul Steven Brown, 44, 2027 Parkview Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Marion Richard White Sr., 54, 3027 S. Sixth St., on a city warrant for trespassing, stealing, and failure to appear in court.

Jeffery W. Bly, 47, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Kennedy Lyn Ann Sollars, 24, 2013 Savannah Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

