MAY 21
Jason Allen Groce, 36, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Caleb Jason Hux, 30, 5208 Junior Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
MAY 22
Breanda Sopherea Dawn Brown, 22, 1305 Northwood Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Myonni E’Mon Tolbert, 25, no address provided, on a city charge of failure to obey lawful order to disperse.
MAY 23
Daleshia Deshay Diggs, 30, 1005 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Michael Todd Landis, 49, 2603 S. 14th St., on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
Jackson Pius, 19, Kansas City, Missouri, on city charges of disorderly conduct, attempted assault, and resisting arrest.
Michael Caton Knapp, 25, 5504 Valley View Drive, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
MAY 24
Gerald Lee Bennett, 51, 816 Evaline St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Heather Montana Berry, 33, 401 E. Hyde Park Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
MAY 25
Jessica Rae Lukehart, 32, 1416 Ridenbaugh St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Blakely Lynn Marie Wertin, 19, 3202 N. 35th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Demetrius Darnell Kirby Jr., 19, 510 S. 20th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
MAY 26
Tabatha June Barnes, 35, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Roni Deeanne Frederick, 22, 2206 Walnut St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Brendin Charles Saltkill, 24, Rea, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Shane W. Reynolds, 41, 5700 S.W. Lakefront Lane, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Reanna Denise Elizabeth Ogden, 26, 819 E. Hyde Park Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Straton C. Johnson, 32, 2621 Folsom St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
