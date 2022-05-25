placeholder_arrest

MAY 22

Amanda Christian Causey, 38, 304 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Brooke N. Stewart, 37, 1207 Fifth Ave., on a city warrant for stealing and failure to appear in court.

MAY 23

Douglas York Galloway Sr., 65, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Barrett Jean Wysling II, 36, 2412 Blackwell Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

William Henry Morast, 51, 3515 Gene Field, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Tyler Laray Davis, 27, 2324 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Billy Lee Fanning, 40, 626 Hardin St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

