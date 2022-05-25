Arrests for May 26 May 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAY 22Amanda Christian Causey, 38, 304 N. Eighth St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Brooke N. Stewart, 37, 1207 Fifth Ave., on a city warrant for stealing and failure to appear in court.MAY 23Douglas York Galloway Sr., 65, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Barrett Jean Wysling II, 36, 2412 Blackwell Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.William Henry Morast, 51, 3515 Gene Field, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Tyler Laray Davis, 27, 2324 S. 19th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Billy Lee Fanning, 40, 626 Hardin St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warrant Charge Failure Law Commerce Court Missouri Christina K. Hayes Address Police Criminal Law Louise Elder Courtney Alexis Austin Matson Duty N. Shea Kayla E. Kuschell Timothy Farrell Crime Katelyn Marie Lawhon Possession Resisting Arrest Michael G. Beattie Iii While Cody Lee Elliott Chad Vilas Porter Burglary Juan M. Gomez Sr. Gerald Benjamin Cole Sasha Kaylynn Smith Joe Franklin Wells Ann Dobsch Brandon Kip Traster Elliot Clayton Maley Brian Scott Huey Raymond Lee Dwight Intoxicate William Lester Bayer Jr. Threat Aleksandr James Young Michael Joseph Johnson City Jacob A. Christopher Dana L. Campbell Damage Property Disturb The Peace Brian Lee Davison David Lee Henderson Jr. Danielle Fae Vansickle Christopher Lee Huggins Mechanics Trevin L. Newton Frances Dianne Burgess Zachary Michael Lett Drug Christopher W. Ramsay S.w. Karen Lane Controlled Substance Amazonia Justin Lee Hockaday Jesse Nelson Wingard David Hamuud Risk Assault Stolen Property Wayne David Schmitt Robin Gail Schultz Allen S. Amanda Renee Ebling Allen S. Pricket State Tamara Sue Ward Rodney Carl Stiglic Taylor Michael Wild Violence Jennifer D. Lopez Luke Christian Ensign Paraphernalia Arrest Randall Jordan Stout Brent A. Lewis Julian Roque James Eugene Jackson Carrie Lynn Ramirez Heather Montana Berry Jason Allan Goldesberry Michael I. Singleton Jaime M. Tompkins Highway Royce M. Williams Amanda Christian Causey Brooke N. Stewart Stealing Douglas York Galloway Sr. Gene Field × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +2 Government Pools opening soon, parks department looking for seasonal staff Events Center for JOY to host monthly Community Market Public Safety Man arrested on suspicion of DWI after crash Public Safety New program will train public in drug recovery assistance More Local News → 1:12 Wet Wednesday Forecast 12 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.