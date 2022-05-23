Arrests for May 24 May 23, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAY 19Jerry Lee Shelton, 51, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Christopher Franklin Sullivan, 25, Savannah, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jeffery Scott Courter, 46, 2621 S.W. State Route U, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Amaya Lashay Osby, 23, 2121 S. Riverside Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jermaine Eugene Warner, 28, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Royce M. Williams, 37, 321 N. 22nd St., on city charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.MAY 20Sutton Alexander Mattucks, 29, 2863 S.E. Barnett Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Jay Bee Baskett Jr., 34, 2811 S. 36th St., on a city charge of resisting or interfering with arrest.MAY 21Santina Fulton-Campbell, 39, 1108 Corby St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Tennellie Laniel Wilson, 39, 1517 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Richard M. Perman, 45, 801 Roosevelt Ave., on a city charge of receiving stolen property. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warrant Charge Failure Law Commerce Court Missouri Christina K. Hayes Address Police Criminal Law Louise Elder Courtney Alexis Austin Matson Duty N. Shea Kayla E. Kuschell Timothy Farrell Crime Katelyn Marie Lawhon Possession Resisting Arrest Michael G. Beattie Iii While Cody Lee Elliott Chad Vilas Porter Burglary Juan M. Gomez Sr. Gerald Benjamin Cole Sasha Kaylynn Smith Joe Franklin Wells Ann Dobsch Brandon Kip Traster Elliot Clayton Maley Brian Scott Huey Raymond Lee Dwight Intoxicate William Lester Bayer Jr. Threat Aleksandr James Young Michael Joseph Johnson City Jacob A. Christopher Dana L. Campbell Damage Property Disturb The Peace Brian Lee Davison David Lee Henderson Jr. Danielle Fae Vansickle Christopher Lee Huggins Mechanics Trevin L. Newton Frances Dianne Burgess Zachary Michael Lett Drug Christopher W. Ramsay S.w. Karen Lane Controlled Substance Amazonia Justin Lee Hockaday Jesse Nelson Wingard David Hamuud Risk Assault Stolen Property Wayne David Schmitt Robin Gail Schultz Allen S. Amanda Renee Ebling Allen S. Pricket State Tamara Sue Ward Rodney Carl Stiglic Taylor Michael Wild Violence Jennifer D. Lopez Luke Christian Ensign Paraphernalia Arrest Randall Jordan Stout Brent A. Lewis Julian Roque James Eugene Jackson Carrie Lynn Ramirez Heather Montana Berry Jason Allan Goldesberry Michael I. Singleton Jaime M. Tompkins Highway Royce M. Williams × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Website offers resources for baby formula 1:53+2 Social Services Foster Care Month brings awareness to importance of families +3 Education Three schools reunify at Civic Arena Local News UMKC School of Medicine-St. Joseph campus looks to expand More Local News → 0:42 Rain Develops Overnight 5 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
