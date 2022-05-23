placeholder_arrest

MAY 19

Jerry Lee Shelton, 51, no address provided, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Christopher Franklin Sullivan, 25, Savannah, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jeffery Scott Courter, 46, 2621 S.W. State Route U, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Amaya Lashay Osby, 23, 2121 S. Riverside Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jermaine Eugene Warner, 28, Kansas City, Missouri, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Royce M. Williams, 37, 321 N. 22nd St., on city charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

MAY 20

Sutton Alexander Mattucks, 29, 2863 S.E. Barnett Road, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jay Bee Baskett Jr., 34, 2811 S. 36th St., on a city charge of resisting or interfering with arrest.

MAY 21

Santina Fulton-Campbell, 39, 1108 Corby St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Tennellie Laniel Wilson, 39, 1517 S. 13th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Richard M. Perman, 45, 801 Roosevelt Ave., on a city charge of receiving stolen property.

