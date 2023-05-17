Arrests for May 19 May 17, 2023 May 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Arrests reported from May 9 to May 15Travis Dillon Best, 38, 212 E Cliff St., city charge for DWI/DUI. Justin Michael James, 32, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court. Stephanie JoAnn McFeeters, 35, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court. Charles Matthew Christ, 40, 3124 Olive St., warrant for failure to appear in court. McKenzie Kay Meyer. 26, St. Joseph, warrants for obstruction of police duty by action/inaction and for failure to appear in court. Gordon M Oehring, 42, 520 E Colorado Ave., warrants for failures to appear in court. Michael Issac Singleton, 43, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court. Helen Irene Lovelady, 47, 2504 S. 10th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. James Robert Jones Jr, 38, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.Michael Lynn Moore, 33, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court. Kayla Michelle Schuch, 34, 1712 Mitchell Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court. John D. Perry, 48, 209 Arizona Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court. Jennifer Nolan, 44, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court. Caleb Mackenzie Vaughn, 27, 6017 N 23rd St. Terrace, warrant for failure to appear in court. Ashley Earhart, 24, 2219 Walnut St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Delilah Monique Garcia, 30, 1808 Mitchell Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court. Devon Preston Roe, 46, 1316 Holman St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Abel Barraza Martinez IV, 35, St. Joseph, warrants for failures to appear in court. Michael Ryan Taylor, 45, 3613 E. Hillview Circle, warrant for failure to appear in court. Jackie Jo Nolan, 33, 4209 N. Hillview Circle, 33, 4209 N. Hillview Circle, warrant for failure to appear in court. William Ernest Saunders II, 40, 1831 Martha Lane, warrant for 3rd degree assault. Katlyn Anne Bucci, 33, 2405 S. 16th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Chet A. Wilcox, 40, St. Joseph, city charge for trespassing. Amy Rose Marie Diggs, 36, 1311 Roseport Road, warrant for failure to appear in court. Chris Lee Cook, 33, St. Joseph, warrant for failure to appear in court.Amber Lynn Hill, 37, 2716 Monterey St., city charge for DWI/DUI. Kenneth G. Auxier, 62, 2902 N. 12th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Donald E. Lukeheart Jr, 37, warrant for failure to appear in court. Sean R. Mejia, 4, 1202 E. Highland Ave., warrant for failure to appear in court.Chantel Marie Todd-Mace, 32, 2711 Doniphan Ave., warrants for failures to appear in court. Skylar Matthew Berry, 25, 2121 S. Riverside Road, warrant for failure to appear in court. Dawn N. Pickett, 43, 210 N. 8th St., warrant for failure to appear in court. Vernon Carter Jr, 37, 4018 S.W. Christie Lane, warrant for failure to appear in court. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Criminal Law Linguistics Police Crime × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Police aiming to get new vehicles on the road +2 Local News St. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame inductees named Local News Spring garden tour set for Saturday 1:46 Weather Weather Wise Wednesday: Tracking El Niño More Local News → 0:46 Mostly Sunny Wednesday 18 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
