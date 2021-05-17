MAY 14
Miranda Nicole Stafford, 37, 2816 Mary St., on a city warrant for driving while intoxicated and failure to appear in court.
MAY 15
Austin Edward Moberly, 25, 2601 Duncan St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
MAY 16
James Lee Bannister, 32, 833 S. 22nd St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Clay Novak, 38, 403 Ohio St., on city charges of trespassing.
MAY 17
Nicholas Joseph Wohlgemuth, 41, 3328 Locust St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
