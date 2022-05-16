placeholder_arrest

MAY 11

Tyson Andrew Woods, 36, 826 S. 35th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

MAY 12

Devin Charles Gardner, 31, 304 Kentucky St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Cordell Ryan Healey, 22, 6015 Gordon Ave., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

MAY 13

Scotty Frank McCoy, 33, 1824 Pacific St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Troy Patrick Gilbert, 51, 5050 Faraon St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Tomas Lares-Tiniguar, 26, 1914 Faraon St., on city charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

MAY 14

Christopher Lynn Mosier, 50, 2402 S. 24th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

William R. Diamond, 46, 9360 County Road 373, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Keith Andrew McCray, 54, 1517 Felix St., on a city charge of obstructing duties of police.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.