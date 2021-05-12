MAY 8
John Wyatt Morgan, 22, Kingston, Missouri, on a city charge of driving while intoxicated.
MAY 9
Mitchell Scott King, 22, 2719 Edmond St., on a state charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
MAY 11
Roger Rhulen Puett, 54, 2523 Messanie St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
MAY 12
Jessica Lynn Noland, 28, 1410 Sacramento St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Scott Alan Holt Sr., 56, 2826 Angelique St. on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.
Bradley Eugene Russel, 24, 3419 Seneca St., on a city warrant for driving with a suspended/revoked license and failure to appear in court.
