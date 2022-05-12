Arrests for May 13 May 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAY 8Alexzander Scott Green, 25, 2405 Berkshire Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Randall Jordan Stout, 33, 6204 King Hill Ave., on city charges of resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.Brent A. Lewis, 34, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.MAY 9Tyler Daniel Buckley, 30, 2212 S. 10th St., on city charges of trespassing and assault.Keith Andrew McCray, 54, 1517 Felix St., on a city charge of trespassing.MAY 10Cordero Lavarus Wallace, 25, 425 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Terry Lynn Sipes Jr., 41, 2319 Charles St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.Julian Roque, 50, 2121 S. 12th St., on city charges of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a valid license. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warrant Charge Failure Law Commerce Court Missouri Christina K. Hayes Address Police Criminal Law Louise Elder Courtney Alexis Austin Matson Duty N. Shea Kayla E. Kuschell Timothy Farrell Crime Katelyn Marie Lawhon Possession Resisting Arrest Michael G. Beattie Iii While Cody Lee Elliott Chad Vilas Porter Burglary Juan M. Gomez Sr. Gerald Benjamin Cole Sasha Kaylynn Smith Joe Franklin Wells Ann Dobsch Brandon Kip Traster Elliot Clayton Maley Brian Scott Huey Raymond Lee Dwight Intoxicate William Lester Bayer Jr. Threat Aleksandr James Young Michael Joseph Johnson City Jacob A. Christopher Dana L. Campbell Damage Property Disturb The Peace Brian Lee Davison David Lee Henderson Jr. Danielle Fae Vansickle Christopher Lee Huggins Mechanics Trevin L. Newton Frances Dianne Burgess Zachary Michael Lett Drug Christopher W. Ramsay S.w. Karen Lane Controlled Substance Amazonia Justin Lee Hockaday Jesse Nelson Wingard David Hamuud Risk Assault Stolen Property Wayne David Schmitt Robin Gail Schultz Allen S. Amanda Renee Ebling Allen S. Pricket State Tamara Sue Ward Rodney Carl Stiglic Taylor Michael Wild Violence Jennifer D. Lopez Luke Christian Ensign Paraphernalia Arrest Randall Jordan Stout Brent A. Lewis Julian Roque × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Social Services Postal workers to collect food donations Saturday Education St. Joseph School Board selects candidates for open seat Courts Injury sidelines judge for indefinite period Local News Beer Walk for the Arts to return on Saturday More Local News → 1:18 Storms possible overnight 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
