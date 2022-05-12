placeholder_arrest

MAY 8

Alexzander Scott Green, 25, 2405 Berkshire Drive, on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Randall Jordan Stout, 33, 6204 King Hill Ave., on city charges of resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brent A. Lewis, 34, no address provided, on a city charge of trespassing.

MAY 9

Tyler Daniel Buckley, 30, 2212 S. 10th St., on city charges of trespassing and assault.

Keith Andrew McCray, 54, 1517 Felix St., on a city charge of trespassing.

MAY 10

Cordero Lavarus Wallace, 25, 425 N. 10th St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Terry Lynn Sipes Jr., 41, 2319 Charles St., on a city warrant for failure to appear in court.

Julian Roque, 50, 2121 S. 12th St., on city charges of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

